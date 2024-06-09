Inter Milan Prepare New Contract To Protect Academy Starlet Amidst Ajax & Monaco Interest

Inter Milan are ready to offer teenage prospect Matteo Lavelli a professional contract in order to ward off interest from abroad.

According to FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri are concerned that the 17-year-old’s stunning form in academy football is attracting the likes of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Monaco, and are unwilling to lose him.

Lavelli has impressed for Inter’s U-18 side and netted 20 goals in just 26 appearances this season, with his performances seeing him promoted on occasion to Christian Chivu’s U-19 squad, netting twice in five games.

It is felt within the club that the youngster has huge potential and could soon be pushing for a place in the senior squad, and so Inter are determined to protect him by offering a contract that would run until 2028.

Ajax, PSV, and Monaco have all sent scouts to watch the forward in action over the course of the campaign, prompting the Nerazzurri to take action.