Inter Milan Postpone Contract Talks With Aston Villa Target Until After EURO 2024

Inter Milan have put contract extension talks with Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries on hold until after the end of EURO 2024.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Dumfries is one player who Inter could decide to sell this summer. But everything depends on the outcome of contract negotiations.

The former PSV wingback is still on the same contract that he signed when he joined Inter in the summer of 2021.

That is a four-year contract, running until the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter want to either tie Dumfries down on a new deal or else sell him this summer. They would not want to risk losing the Dutchman on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

So far, the talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives have not seen an agreement on a new deal for the 28-year-old.

Inter have reportedly offered wages of around €4 million net per season if Dumfries stays. That is as high as the Nerazzurri will go.

Meanwhile, the player has reportedly been asking for around €5 million net per season.

As things stand, negotiations between Inter and Dumfries have been on hold for a couple months.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri must have the decisive talks to sort out the Dutchman’s situation once and for all.

But the Corriere reports that those talks are not imminent at the moment.

Right now, Dumfries’s focus is on the Euros with the Netherlands this summer.

Therefore, the newspaper reports, there will not be contract talks with Inter before the end of that tournament.

According to the Corriere, Dumfries would be happy to remain at Inter.

If the Dutchman were to leave, he would want it to be for a club at the same level.

Champions League new boys Aston Villa are keen on signing Dumfries. However, the Corriere report, the player is not convinced by the prospect of a Villa move.

In any event, Inter would want a fee of at least €25-30 million if they’re to sell Dumfries.

Meanwhile, the Corriere report, Spezia’s Emil Holm would be a possible target to replace Dumfries should Inter sell the Dutchman.

But on the other hand, the newspaper, the Nerazzurri could stick with Matteo Darmian and Tajon Buchanan.