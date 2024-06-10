Inter Milan, Parma, Southampton & Augsburg All Keen On €10M Rated PAOK Goalkeeper

Inter Milan, Parma, Southampton, and Augsburg are all keen on signing PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market Gianluca Di Marzio. He reports on his homepage that PAOK are seeking a fee of around €10 million to sell the Croat.

Kotarski has been playing for PAOK in the Greek Super League for the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old just won the league title with the northern Greek side.

Kotarski joined PAOK in the summer of 2022 from Ajax. He had played for the Dutch giants’ youth team, but never for the senior side.

Prior to that, the Croat had come through the youth ranks at Dinamo Zagreb.

Kotarski’s form at PAOK has attracted transfer attention.

According to Di Marzio, there is particular interest in the 24-year-old’s signature from Italy, whilst teams in the Premier Legaue and the Bundesliga are also considering a move.

Inter, Parma, Southampton & Augsburg All Keen On Dominik Kotarski

According to Di Marzio, Kotarski is one of Parma’s main targets in goal.

The Emilian team are looking to reinforce their squad for Serie A, as they are now back in the top flight following promotion as champions of Serie B.

And goal is an area in which Parma want to add quality.

However, Di Marzio notes, the price tag for Kotarski could be an issue.

The Sky transfer expert reports that PAOK are demanding a fee of at least €10 million in order to sell the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, Di Marzio reports, Inter have also been tracking Kotarski for some time.

The Nerazzurri are likely to sign a goalkeeper this summer. And their plan is to sign a young player, as they want someone who can be the successor to Yann Sommer in the long term.

Then, like Parma in Serie A, Southampton have just returned to the Premier League. And Di Marzio reports that Kotarski is one of Saints’ main targets in goal.

Lastly, Di Marzio reports, Bundesliga club Augsburg are also eyeing up a move for Kotarski.