New Inter Milan Owners Oaktree Capital Have Already Invested €50M In Nerazzurri Bond

New Nerazzurri owners Oaktree Capital have already invested €50 million into the bond of Inter Milan in 2022.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper note that the owners have already reduced the club’s debt exposure, and also report what Inter will earn from shirt sponsorships next season.

Oaktree have only been Inter owners for a few weeks.

But the US fund’s involvement with the Nerazzurri stretches back much further than that.

Oaktree have had a presence at Inter since the spring of 2021. That is when they made a loan to former Nerazzurri owners Suning.

In the intervening three years, while Suning continued to own the club, Oaktree have also had representation on the club’s board of directors.

Moreover, Tuttosport note, there was a €50 million investment in the €415 million bond held by Inter Media & Communication in 2022.

That is no small amount in terms of reducing the Nerazzurri’s debt exposure.

Oaktree Capital Plans For New Inter Milan Shirt Sponsorships

Meanwhile, Tuttosport report, Oaktree also have Inter on track to increase their earnings from shirt sponsorships next season.

Firstly, there is the matter of the new main shirt sponsor.

Inter have had three different main shirt sponsors in as many years since the end of their long-term partnership with tire manufacturer Pirelli in the summer of 2021.

Last season, US streaming service Paramount+ were the Nerazzurri’s main shirt sponsor.

Prior to that, there had been deals with Socios.com and DigitalBits.

Tuttosport confirm that next season, it will be betting company Betsson on the front of Inter’s shirt.

The newspaper anticipates that the Nerazzurri will debut the new shirt with the new sponsor at the start of July.

That deal will be worth €30 million per season.

Meanwhile, for the training kit, Inter are close to agreeing a three-year deal with Qatar Airways.

That partnership will be worth €5 million per season for the Nerazzurri.