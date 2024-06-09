Inter Milan Owners Oaktree Capital Ready To Invest To Secure Champions League

Inter Milan owners Oaktree Capital have no intention of downsizing and are determined to press ahead with ambitious plans to retain the Serie A title and win the Champions League.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, Oaktree’s priority is to see the Nerazzurri become the first team to win successive Serie A titles since Juventus in 2020.

Despite suggestions that the American investment fund will cut back on costs after taking over from Suning last month, Oaktree are ready to strengthen the squad with a view to challenging for the Champions League.

Coach Simone Inzaghi can expect a highly-rated young goalkeeper to serve as a long-term replacement for veteran Yann Sommer, in addition to the confirmed incomings of midfielder Piotr Zielinski and striker Mehdi Taremi.

Inter are also keen to snap up Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson and move Marko Arnautovic on, though interest in Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay has cooled.

Oaktree see untapped potential in Inter and are set to focus on the US market for sponsorship, whilst they are ready to work on developing a new stadium.