Inter Milan Outcast Could Agree Deal With Serie A New Boys Como This Week

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi could agree a deal to join newly-promoted Serie A side Como by the end of this week.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

One thing is absolutely certain: Sensi will not be an Inter player next season.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs out at the end of June. And there would be absolutely zero chance of his being offered a contract extension.

Therefore, Sensi will leave Inter on a free transfer, five years after signing from Sassuolo.

After a promising start to his time at the Nerazzurri, it has been a tough time for the midfielder.

Injuries have played a role – putting it mildly – in restricting Sensi’s contributions.

The Italian international has made a total of 56 appearances for the Nerazzurri. He has scored four goals across them in all competitions.

Moreover, Sensi spent the second half of the 2021-22 season out on loan with Sampdoria. And he was on loan at Monza for the entirety of last campaign.

Leicester City had been interested in signing Sensi during the January transfer window.

The Foxes wanted to bring the Italian international in to bolster their ranks as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League. Former Leicester coach Enzo Maresca endorsed the move.

Inter, for their part, would have been more than happy to sell the former Sassuolo midfielder for a small fee six months before his contract expires.

However, the move fell through in the final day of the transfer window.

Stefano Sensi Could Agree Deal To Join Como This Week

Leicester will not be reviving their interest in Sensi from the January transfer window.

Coach Maresca has departed the King Power Arena to join Chelsea.

But the question then is of where Sensi goes next.

There has been some interest in the 28-year-old’s signature from Major League Soccer according to reports.

But Sensi could remain within Serie A.

Como are keen on signing the Inter midfielder on a free transfer as a reinforcement after winning promotion to the top flight by finishing second in the Serie B table last season.

Tuttosport report that the Lariani have offered Sensi a one-year deal worth €1.1 million net.

And according to the Turin-based newspaper, the former Sassuolo midfielder could accept the offer by the end of this week, and then join Como when his contract with Inter expires.