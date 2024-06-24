Inter Milan Open To Selling Ex AC Milan Star To Bayern Munich Who See Him As Backup To Fulham Star

Inter Milan are open to selling Hakan Calhanoglu to Bayern Munich, who see him as a backup target to Joao Palhinha.

This according to German tabloid BILD, via FCInterNews.

The last few days have seen Calhanoglu’s name at the centre of shock links to Bayern.

The German giants are aiming to reinforce their midfield for new coach Vincent Kompany.

And a key priority for Bayern is to sign a new holding midfielder.

The Bavarians currently have the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic who are capable of playing at the base of midfield.

But Bayern are hoping to sign a midfielder with a different profile from the players they already have to be the new defensive midfielder in their starting eleven.

Inter Open To Selling Calhanoglu – Bayern See Him As Palhinha Alternative

BILD note that Bayern have been working to sign Fulham midfielder Palhinha this summer.

The former Sporting CP midfielder had already been on the Bavarians’ radar last summer. They had attempted to sign him from Fulham in the final days of the transfer window.

However, the London-based club pulled the plug on the move on deadline day.

Reportedly, an inability for Fulham to secure an adequate replacement for Palhinha was key to their reason for ending negotiations with Bayern for the Portuguese international.

However, Bayern have been attempting once again to sign Palhinha this summer.

The talks with Fulham have been ongoing for the 28-year-old’s signature.

However, as of yet Bayern have been unable to secure an agreement with Fulham.

Therefore, the Bavarians are also considering alternative plans. In the meantime, they have also been sounding out a move with Calhanoglu.

The Turk would consider the transfer.

And according to BILD so would Inter. The Nerazzurri would, however, expect a very sizable transfer fee for a player named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season.