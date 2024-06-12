Inter Milan Will Only Sign Genoa Star If Ex West Ham United Veteran Leaves

Inter Milan Will Only Sign Genoa Star If Ex West Ham United Veteran Leaves

Inter Milan will only sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson this summer in the event that Marko Arnautovic leaves.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also report that Inter could offer striker Martin Satriano as part of a deal for Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson is a player very much on Inter’s radar for this summer. That is no big secret.

The Nerazzurri see the former AZ Alkmaar forward as having the right profile to reinforce their attack with qualities that are different than any of the forwards currently in the squad offer.

And for his part, Gudmundsson is keen on the move to Inter.

The question is whether the Nerazzurri will be able to make a move for Gudmundsson work.

The Icelander will not come cheap. Reports indicate that Genoa will want a fee of around €30 million fore him.

Inter Will Only Sign Albert Gudmundsson If Marko Arnautovic Leaves

At the moment, Inter have four senior forwards in the squad.

There are of course Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, the first-choice starters from last season.

Then, Mehdi Taremi is arriving on a free transfer from Porto. Alexis Sanchez is anticipated to head for the exit door when the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona veteran’s contract expires.

But then there is also former West Ham United and Stoke City striker Arnautovic.

Arnautovic joined Inter last summer from Bologna.

And the Austrian signed a two-year deal, which expires at the end of next June.

According to the Gazzetta, as long as Arnautovic is at the club, Inter are not going to invest in Gudmundsson as a fourth forward.

On the other hand, if the Nerazzurri were to sell the 35-year-old, they would be ready to move for the Icelander.

Should Inter go for Gudmundsson, the Gazzetta report that Genoa would consider the inclusion of striker Martin Satriano as part of a deal to lower the cash fee.