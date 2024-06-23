Inter Milan Will Only Sell Bayern Munich Target If He Asks For Move

Inter Milan Will Only Sell Bayern Munich Target If He Asks For Move

Inter Milan will only sell midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to Bayern Munich this summer if he asks for the move.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inter will not have gone into this summer expecting that Calhanoglu’s future would be in question.

However, the past couple of days have sent shockwaves around the Nerazzurri.

Reports indicate that German giants Bayern Munich have been in talks with midfielder Calhanoglu.

The Bavarians have yet to make an approach to Inter.

However, one thing is very clear. If Bayern are to prise the played named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season from the Nerazzurri, it will take a massive money offer.

Inter would not even consider bids lower than €50 million for the Turkish international.

But a huge offer would certainly give Inter something to think about. For a player who will turn 31 next season, who arrived on a free transfer three years ago, the Nerazzurri will surely consider the financial side.

Inter Won’t Sell Hakan Calhanoglu To Bayern Without Transfer Request

According to the Corriere, however, Inter will not force Calhanoglu out the door even if Bayern formally make a big offer.

The Nerazzurri will leave the decision in the player’s hands, in the event that Bayern push for a deal.

Therefore, if Calhanoglu does decide he wants to leave, Inter won’t stand in his way.

In the event of the Turkish international handing in a transfer request, then the Nerazzurri would be ready to start negotiating with Bayern.

But absent such a transfer request, Inter will not sell Calhanoglu.

The Nerazzurri are not in the same position they were in when they sold Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku in 2021. They don’t necessarily need the cash from a big sale.

Therefore, Inter’s plan is to wait for Calhanoglu to make his decision.