Inter Milan Offer Three Players As Part Of Deal For €20M Rated Serie A Star

Inter Milan Offer Three Players As Part Of Deal For €20M Rated Serie A Star

Inter Milan are offering Genoa Martin Satriano, Gaetano Oristanio, or Niccolo Corrado as part of a deal for Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX, via FCInterNews. The newspaper outline the Nerazzurri’s strategy for signing 26-year-old goalkeeper Martinez.

Inter have not waited around in their efforts to bring in a goalkeeper this summer.

The Nerazzurri have been seeking a goalkeeper who is young in the hopes of sorting out the long-term future at the club between the posts.

The idea would be to have a keeper who can back up Yann Sommer next season.

Then, within a year or two, that keeper can take over from former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Sommer, inheriting the starting spot in the long term.

Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento had been a major target for Inter.

However, the Nerazzurri have moved on to Genoa’s Martinez.

And according to Il Secolo XIX, a move to Inter is now very close for the Spanish international.

Inter Offer Satriano, Oristanio Or Corrado + Cash For Martinez

According to the Il Secolo XIX, the negotiations between Inter and Genoa regarding Martinez have moved forward very rapidly.

Genoa’s valuation of Martinez is around €18-20 million.

That is partly taking into account the fact that the former RB Leipzig keeper’s current contract with the Grifone runs out at the end of next June.

Meanwhile, Inter have put a bid of around €13 million plus add-ons on the table.

This is not a huge gap for the clubs to sort out. And the decisive factor could be the inclusion of a player going the other way as part of the deal.

Genoa are interest in both striker Martin Satriano and attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio in that respect.

Meanwhile, another possible player who could be part of the deal is fullback Niccolo Corrado. The 24-year-old spent the season just gone on loan with Modena.