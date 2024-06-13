Inter Milan Offer Italy U21 & Uruguay Stars + Cash For Genoa Keeper

Inter Milan are ready to offer either Mattia Zanotti or Martin Satriano as part of a deal for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

It now looks to be fairly clear that Genoa’s Martinez is Inter’s top target in goal.

The Nerazzurri have also been monitoring other profiles.

Bento is a long-term target, although negotiations with Athletico Paranaense for the Brazilian international are tough.

Meanwhile, Inter have also been linked with Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A. And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen yesterday.

But at the moment, it is Martinez who Inter are most actively pursuing.

The Nerazzurri have already begun talks with Genoa to try and sign the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

Inter Could Offer Zanotti Or Satriano As Part Of Deal For Josep Martinez

Genoa have already made the asking price for Martinez clear to Inter.

The Ligurian club want at least €18 million to sell the Spanish international.

But Inter are considering trying to lower the cash fee involved in the deal by also including a player going the other way.

And there are a couple of players under contract with the Nerazzurri who could be of interest to the Grifone.

One is striker Martin Satriano.

The Uruguayan has just finished a season on loan with Brest. And he is on the radar of a number of clubs, including Stuttgart and Valencia.

And Genoa are admirers of Satriano as well.

Meanwhile, Inter could also offer wingback Zanotti as part of a deal.

The 20-year-old – who came through Inter’s youth academy system – is another player who Genoa consider a potential target.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport report, Albert Gudmundsson would cost Inter around €35 million.

The talks for the Icelander are separate from the ones for Martinez. But all the same, a player-plus-cash bid could allow a deal for Gudmundsson to happen.