Inter Milan Will Not Sign Ex Juventus Star Permanently After Loan From Sampdoria

Inter Milan Will Not Sign Ex Juventus Star Permanently After Loan From Sampdoria

Inter Milan will not sign goalkeeper Emil Audero on a permanent basis from Sampdoria after his loan deal expires.

This according to today’s print edition of Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX, via FCInter1908. The newspaper report that the conditions necessary to trigger an automatic purchase obligation have not been met.

27-year-old former Juventus and Venezia goalkeeper was at Inter over the season just gone.

The Italian made a total of six appearances for the Nerazzurri. Four of these came in Serie A, whilst one was in the Champions League and one in the Coppa Italia.

Audero arrived to be the backup to Yann Sommer last summer, as the Swiss also came in from Bayern Munich.

In that respect, Audero more or less fulfilled his remit.

The 27-year-old played a couple of matches whilst Sommer had been absent with injury.

Meanwhile, Audero also got a couple chances even whilst Sommer was available.

Inter Milan Won’t Sign Emil Audero Permanently From Sampdoria

When Inter signed Audero last summer, they did so on a one-season loan deal.

However, that loan deal also contained the option for the Nerazzurri to make the deal a permanent basis.

The purchase option was for a €7 million fee.

However, the Nerazzurri are not inclined to sign Audero. Rather, they have other plans in goal.

Reports indicate that Inter want to sign a young keeper who can back up Sommer in the short term, but then take over as the first-choice keeper in the longer term.

And Inter don’t see Audero as that keeper.

Rather, reports indicate that Inter are now prioritizing a move for Genoa’s Josep Martinez. The likes of Bento and Maduka Okoye have also reportedly be on their radar.

Il Secolo XIX note that there was a condition under which the purchase option on Audero would have become a permanent obligation.

This would have been if Inter qualified for the Champions League, and Audero appeared in at least 40% of their matches.

The Nerazzurri did, of course, qualify for next season’s Champions League. However, Audero did not play in anywhere near 40% of the team’s matches.