Inter Milan Not Interested In Signing Roma Star Despite Rumours

Inter Milan are not interested in signing Roma forward Paulo Dybala this summer, despite a few rumours linking them.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews. Di Marzio mentioned live on air that there are no discussions between the Nerazzurri and Dybala’s representatives.

This summer, there have been a few suggestions that Inter could try and sign Dybala floating around.

The Argentine had certainly been a target for the Nerazzurri two years ago.

In the summer of 2022, Dybala left Juventus. He departed at the end of his contract, and was available on a free transfer.

Therefore, there were in fact negotiations between Inter and the Argentine.

However, Inter did not sign Dybala. They instead prioritized bringing Romelu Lukaku back from Chelsea on a paid loan deal.

In the end, Dybala instead joined Roma on a free transfer that summer.

Di Marzio: No Truth To Inter Milan Paulo Dybala Rumours

Earlier today, agent Giacomo Petralito was at Inter’s headquarters.

Given that Petralito has acted as an intermediary representing Dybala, this led to some rumours that the Nerazzurri are sounding out the possibility of a move for the 30-year-old.

It is indeed the case that Petralito was at Inter headquarters.

But Di Marzio has poured cold water on the notion that this was for the purpose of discussing a prospective transfer of Dybala.

To underline this point, Di Marzio notes that at the time of the agent’s visit, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio was not at the club headquarters.

It could well be the case that Dybala leaves Roma this summer.

There have been some suggestions that the Giallorossi could be amenable to letting the former Juventus and Palermo forward leave, considering his high wages and injury history.

But Dybala will not be making the move to Inter this summer.