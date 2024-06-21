Inter Milan Have No Desire To Sell Italy Star Despite Concerns Over Playing Time

Inter Milan have no plans to deprive themselves of the services of Davide Frattesi who is increasingly worried about his playing time.

The 24-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last summer following an impressive stint at Sassuolo.

The midfielder certainly had his moments during his maiden campaign at San Siro. However, he couldn’t cement himself a starting berth.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi continued to rely on Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the box-to-box roles, while Hakan Calhanoglu operates as a deep-lying playmaker.

Moreover, the Italian champions have secured an agreement with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Poland international will join the club as a free agent next month. This could further reduce Frattesi’s playing time.

Yesterday, the player’s agent Giuseppe Riso held a meeting with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio at the club’s headquarters.

Riso confirmed that the two men discussed Frattesi’s situation, but didn’t reveal more details.

However, several sources in the Italian media reported Frattesi’s concerns over the lack of playing minutes.

Yet, the management is hellbent on maintaining the player’s services, explains Il Corriere della Sera via FcIntews1908.

The source insists that for the Nerazzurri, the former Lazio and Roma player is not on the market.

The hierarchy is pleased with his contribution, and would like to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Frattesi’s contract with the Italian champions is valid until June 2028.

Despite playing second fiddle for Inter, the midfielder is a starter in the Italian national team. Luciano Spalletti is currently deploying him in a more advanced role at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri won their opening match against Albania 2-1, but suffered a defeat at the hands of Spain last night.

Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal proved to be the only difference between the two European rivals.