Inter Milan Must Offload Two Players Before Moving For Dream Target In Attack

Inter Milan will have to offload Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic before they can move for Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Gudmundsson is Inter’s main target in attack for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Iceland international is a player who the Nerazzurri see as having the right profile to complete their attack.

Gudmundsson’s dribbling ability and technical proficiency in tight spaces are not something that the other forwards in the Inter squad currently have.

Moreover, the former AZ Alkmaar player is versatile. He showed with Genoa that he can play as a second striker, out wide, or even drop into midfield.

Gudmundsson scored fourteen goals and made four assists for the Grifone last season.

The Corriere report that Inter are still keen to do a deal to sign Gudmundsson.

But the Nerazzurri cannot make the transfer happen right away.

The Corriere report that the key matter for Inter to complete a deal to sign Gudmundsson concerns getting rid of two forwards already on their books.

One player who there’s no question Inter want to offload this summer is Correa.

The former Lazio and Sevilla forward is coming off the back of a disastrous loan spell at Marseille.

With Correa hardly in Inter’s plans for next season and out of contract at the end of next June, a sale looks inevitable.

Reportedly, Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both keen on signing the 29-year-old Argentine international.

But according to the Corriere, Correa is not the only player that Inter have to sell before they can sign Gudmundsson.

The newspaper anticipate that Arnautovic also must go.

With the former Bologna and West Ham United striker currently in the squad, there would be no room for Gudmundsson. Therefore, Inter would have to find a new club for him according to the Corriere.