Inter Milan Mulling Over Shock Swoop For Ex Juventus Star

Inter Milan are considering a shock swoop for Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Nerazzurri could decide to make the 30-year-old a big name attacking signing for the short term.

Inter are still not entirely satisfied with the attacking options that they have for next season.

Mehdi Taremi is arriving on a free transfer from Port. Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez is headed for the exit door.

Otherwise, there are Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Marko Arnautovic.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Correa certainly looks destined to leave one year before the end of his contract.

But Inter are still hoping to make one more signing in attack.

Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson has been strongly linked. But a move for the 26-year-old would be pricey, particularly in terms of the transfer fee.

According to Tuttosport, however, Inter are considering returning to a player they’ve targeted in the past.

According to Tuttosport, the idea of bringing in Paulo Dybala from Roma has emerged at Inter.

The Argentine has one year left on his deal at the Giallorossi.

And there is a sense that Dybala is not entirely happy with his situation. Particularly, Tuttosport note, after missing out on Argentina’s Copa America squad.

Dybala would welcome the opportunity to play Champions League football.

The 30-year-old earns €8 million net per season plus add-ons at Roma. His gross wages total around €16 million.

Meanwhile, there is a release clause in Dybala’s contract with the Giallorossi worth €20 million for Italian clubs.

Therefore, a move for Dybala would not be cheap – however, it would involve spending less than moving for Genoa’s Gudmundsson.

And Inter CEO Beppe Marotta would be prepared to find a way to structure the deal with Roma, and Dybala’s contract, that would bring things within reach financially.

Inter have gone after Dybala in the past.

There had been a high-profile chase of the former Palermo forward in the summer of 2022. Inter had even looked to be on the verge of signing Dybala, before he instead joined Roma on a free transfer from Juventus.

Inter haven’t lost their appreciation of the Argentine, however.

Tuttosport that the Nerazzurri would likely have to offload Marko Arnautovic in order to sign Dybala. But if they could do so, they are considering moving.

Dybala would hardly be a signing for the long-term future. But as far as the quality that he would add in the present, the temptation could prove to be too strong for Inter and Marotta.