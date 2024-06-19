Inter Milan Moving For Teenage Sampdoria Defender – Plan Revealed

Inter Milan are moving to sign teenager Sampdoria defender Giovanni Leoni this summer.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster anticipate that the Nerazzurri’s plan is to sign Leoni now, and then loan him back to Sampdoria.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

Even if the Blucerchiati do not keep hold of the teenager, they can certainly sell him for a profit.

Now, the question is whether Sampdoria will keep hold of Leoni for another season as they take another run at promotion back to Serie A after remaining in the second division last season.

Inter as well as Juventus and Torino are reportedly keen on signing the 17-year-old.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

Inter Milan Working To Sign Sampdoria Defender Giovanni Leoni

According to Sky, Inter see Leoni as a major target for the future of their defense.

Therefore, the broadcaster report, the Nerazzurri’s efforts to sign the 17-year-old are now well underway.

And according to Sky, Inter have a specific plan in mind to beat the competition for Leoni’s signature.

The broadcaster anticipate that Inter will aim to sign Leoni on a permanent deal this summer. However, they will not bring him into their youth team squad.

Rather, Inter have offered to loan Leoni back to Sampdoria if they sign him.

That way, the Blcuerchiati can continue to have the teenager defender at their disposal as they have another run at promotion to Serie A.