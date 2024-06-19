Inter Milan Monitor Aston Villa & Bologna Stars As Replacement If Netherlands International Leaves

Inter Milan are monitoring Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Bologna’s Dan Ndoye as possible replacements if Denzel Dumfries leaves the club.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

According to Sky, the situation with Dumfries at Inter is currently on hold.

The Nerazzurri are still waiting to see what the outcome of contract extension talks with the 28-year-old will be.

Inter will aim to keep Dumfries in the squad. However, that is only if they can convince him to sign a new deal.

At the moment, the Dutchman’s contract runs out at the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter would want to cash in this summer while they have the chance rather than risking avoiding him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time in the event that Dumfries does not extend his deal.

Inter Milan Monitoring Matty Cash & Dan Ndoye As Possible Denzel Dumfries Replacements

It will still be a some time before Inter know whether Dumfries will be extending his contract or not.

But in the meantime, the Nerazzurri are keeping their eye on a couple of possible players to sign who could replace the former PSV wingback.

According to Sky, one player on Inter’s radar is Aston Villa wingback Matty Cash.

The 26-year-old would constitute a fairly like-for-like replacement for Dumfries. Like the Dutchman, he is two-way wingback who possesses a high level of stamina.

Then, another player who would have a bit of a different profile to the former Nottingham Forest wingback is Bologna’s Ndoye.

Ndoye plays as more of an out-and-out attacking winger, for both the Rossoblu and Switzerland.

Nevertheless, Sky report, Inter see Ndoye as being capable of transitioning to playing more of a wingback role.

Therefore, the Bologna man would be one of Inter’s targets in the event that Dumfries heads for the exit door.