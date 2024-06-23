Inter Milan Midfielder’s Negotiations With Bayern – A Parallel To Chelsea Owned Striker’s Saga?

A parallel is emerging in negotiations between Hakan Calhanoglu and Bayern Munich with the Romelu Lukaku saga at Inter Milan last summer.

This is the view in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Reports in the last couple of days have indicated that talks are alive and well between Bayern and Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

According to the Gazzetta, Bayern have yet to make Inter an offer.

The Bavarians had registered their interest last month. But Inter fairly firmly rebuffed them.

The Nerazzurri expected that this would be the end of it.

But in the meantime, Bayern have also sounded out Calhanoglu regarding the possibility of a transfer. And according to the Gazzetta, the Turk has indicated that he would consider it.

Therefore, Inter are now waiting to see if Bayern are to make an offer for Calhanoglu.

The Nerazzurri will certainly expect a very large offer if they are to consider selling a player who was named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season.

Parallels Between Calhanoglu Bayern Talks & Lukaku Saga

For Inter, the problem with the Calhanoglu situation is that they feel that negotiations have taken place under their noses.

The Nerazzurri hardly appreciate the fact that there have been meetings between the 30-year-old’s agent and Bayern without their knowing.

Calhanoglu has, outwardly, shown not just total commitment and professionalism at Inter, but also genuine love for the club, the project, and the fans.

The Turkish international had taken a big risk in moving to Inter from city rivals AC Milan in 2021.

And that risk has paid off big time for him. The Nerazzurri’s Serie A title triumph with Calhanoglu playing a big role was a crowning moment.

And based on Calhanoglu’s declaration, the Turk seemingly feels that there are even better things to come in his story at Inter.

Therefore, it comes as a not-exactly-pleasant surprise for Inter to learn of Calhanoglu being receptive to Bayern’s interest.

Last summer, it was a similar story with striker Romelu Lukaku.

By all indications, the Belgian had a genuine love for Inter.

It was this sense of attachment to the Nerazzurri that had caused Lukaku to force through a shock return to the club on loan from Chelsea in 2022, one year after he had left.

And by all accounts Lukaku was pushing Inter to try and sign him permanently last summer.

Therefore, it came as a real shock when the Nerazzurri learned that the Belgian had also been negotiating with their bitter rivals Juventus.

Inter pulled the plug on their efforts to sign Lukaku angrily and abruptly when they learned of this.

Now, the risk for Inter is that the soap opera is repeating itself with Calhanoglu.