Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani: “I’m Staying Here Next Season, Always Been An Inter Fan”

Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani: “I’m Staying Here Next Season, Always Been An Inter Fan”

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani has revealed that he will remain at the club next season and is determined to continue improving with his boyhood team.

In an interview with Italian television broadcaster SportMediaSet, and as reported by FCInterNews.it, the Albania international was adamant that he would be with the Nerazzurri next term as they seek to defend their Serie A title.

Asllani made 23 league appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s side as they romped to a 20th scudetto, but featured predominantly from the bench due to the imperious form of Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“I am an Inter player and I am very happy here,” the former Empoli midfielder declared.

“I thank the club because this year, but also last year, they helped me in an incredible way and therefore I can only be happy to be in one of the best teams in the world. I just have to work, work and work, but I will definitely be with them.

“We’ll see about (getting more minutes), as I’ve always said I have to work and then when the coach calls me into action I must always be ready to give my best.”

Inter ended a three year wait for another Serie A title and Asllani was delighted to have played his part in the success, particularly as the title was sealed in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan, but admitted the team had loftier ambitions.

“Earning the second star with the victory in the derby was beautiful, especially as I’ve always been an Inter fan.

“We’re happy, the group was strong and compact, it was reward for the work we’ve done all year.

“Of course, Inter must always aim to win as many trophies as possible so we’re aiming for the Champions League.

“Let’s see, now we’re with the national team but I can’t wait to see the boys at Inter again, we talk often and I’m happy to be in such a united group.”

The 22-year-old caught the eye with some fine performances for Inter over the season and had the highest successful pass rate of any midfielder in Serie A over 500, with 93%.

“‘m happy with that. They are small prizes but I’m continuing to work and study, learning from the very strong players in front of me.

“All I have to do is play these matches and give my best, then we’ll see.”

Asllani is set to come up against some familiar faces at Euro 2024 as his Albania side face Italy in the opening match of Group B, whilst they will also take on Spain and Croatia.

“I’m happy to face Italy, I’ve bonded a lot with the players and I wish them the best. I can’t wait for the first match.

“We talked about it and I joked mostly, but when the groups came out we were on the plane and laughed about it, but as I said I can’t wait to face them.

“Everyone thinks we will be bottom of the group but we qualified for the European Championship with a lot of sweat, for only the second time in our history.

“We will certainly go out on the pitch trying to cause problems for our opponents, we know that we are the underdogs but we will try to exploit this and give everything for the fans.”

Albania secured a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament and Asllani felt it was good preparation to take on Italy.

“It was a good run out, but the important thing in these matches is to get minutes, especially for us who have played a bit less.

“Fortunately for me there were two 90-minute games, and I am in good condition for the first match at the European Championship.”

Asllani has made 21 appearances for Albania and made his debut in 2022.