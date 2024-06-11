Inter Milan To Meet With Coach This Week To Iron Out Contract Extension & Plan Preseason

Inter Milan will meet with coach Simone Inzaghi this week to iron out both a contract extension and preseason plans.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inzaghi has just come to the end of his third season as Inter coach.

The 48-year-old has guided the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title at the third time of asking.

After the celebrations for that title, the time has now come for Inter and Inzaghi to start thinking about the future.

And that means a couple of things.

The Corriere anticipate a busy week around the Inter headquarters.

Firstly, Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti will meet with the Nerazzurri, likely tomorrow.

Inter and Tinti already held talks last week. These were to get moving on a new contract extension for Inzaghi.

Tinti confirmed that the negotiations were positive, but also stressed that there is still work left to do before Inzaghi can put pen to paper on a new deal.

Therefore, Inter are hoping that the next meeting can be the decisive one.

Meanwhile, the Corriere report, Inter’s directors and coach Inzaghi will also hold a summer transfer summit this week.

The club will look to hammer out their strategy for the transfer window.

And not just that, the Corriere report. Inter and Inzaghi will also discuss their plans for preseason.

From the club’s training camps to which friendlies they will play, the Nerazzurri will outline what this summer is going to look like.

With the Euros and the Copa America occupying many of the players in the squad, there will be international commitments to plan around.

Meanwhile, Inter will not be going ahead with a preseason tour of China after Oaktree Capital took over as owners from Suning.