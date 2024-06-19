Inter Milan To Meet Aston Villa Target’s Agents For Contract Talks Soon – Coach Wants Him To Stay

Inter Milan will meet with the agents of Denzel Dumfries for contract extension talks soon, as Simone Inzaghi wants to keep the Dutchman.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Dumfries is perhaps the biggest name in Inter’s squad who looks to be at a crossroads in terms of his future this summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of next June.

Therefore, reports suggest that Inter want to either extend Dumfries’s deal, or else sell him this summer transfer while he has the chance.

Recent reports have linked Dumfries most strongly with Premier League side Aston Villa.

There have already been contract talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives.

However, as of yet, there has been no agreement on a new deal for the former PSV wingback.

Inter are reportedly offering a new contract worth €4 million net per season. Dumfries and his representatives, on the other hand, are seeking closer to €5.5 million net per season according to Tuttosport.

One way or the other, Tuttosport report, Inter do not have any intention of having the situation drag on for much longer.

The newspaper anticipate that the Nerazzurri have put contract talks with Dumfries’s representatives in the Wassermann agency on the agenda for the near future.

Tuttosport do not report on a specific date for the talks. But it should be in the coming days, or the next couple of weeks.

And the newspaper also make clear that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has no doubts about Dumfries.

The coach has told that club that he wants to keep the Dutchman in the squad next season.

Dumfries has been a reliable player for the 48-year-old coach. And the coach would rather continue working with him than selling and replacing him with someone new.