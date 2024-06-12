Inter Milan To Meet With Agent Of Serie A Winning Coach For More Contract Talks Today

Inter Milan will meet with the agent of coach Simone Inzaghi for another round of contract extension talks today.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that these won’t necessarily be the decisive talks.

One thing that is certain is that Inter are keen to extend Inzaghi’s contract.

Inzaghi’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Inter want to extend it.

The Nerazzurri naturally want to continue on with the former Lazio coach, who has just delivered the twentieth Serie A title in the club’s history.

And for his part, by all accounts Inzaghi wants to stay at Inter.

The 48-year-old is happy with the current project. He is ready to head into another season building on what he’s already done at the club, potentially even improving upon the season just gone.

Reports indicate that Inter and Inzaghi have already been planning for next season together.

The coach has given his demands to the club as far as the transfer market goes this summer. Foremost among them is that the club do not sell any important players from the starting eleven.

Inter have already met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti. They held a round of talks last week.

The agent has confirmed that the negotiations are going “positively” although he has also stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

And today. there will be another round of talks.

The Gazzetta report that Tinti will once again be at Inter’s headquarters today. He’ll continue to try and work out the details of Inzaghi’s new contract.

The newspaper further report that today’s meeting is not likely to result in a full agreement.

There will probably need to be another round of negotiations.

However, today’s talks should further outline Inzaghi’s new deal.