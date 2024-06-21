Inter Milan Looking To Make Room For Serie A Breakout Star But Ex West Ham Veteran Is Rejecting All Offers

Inter Milan are reportedly working on signing Albert Gudmundsson, but Marko Arnautovic is standing in the way.

The Nerazzurri have already acquired the services of Mehdi Taremi for next season. The Iranian will likely serve as a backup for Marcus Thuram and club captain Lautaro Martinez.

Nevertheless, the Italian champions are still eager to add another player to the attacking department.

According to Il Giorno via FcInterNews, the Beneamata have identified Genoa’s Gudmundsson as the right profile for the role.

The 27-year-old rose to fame in what was a breakout season at the Luigi Ferraris. The source notes that the Iceland international is also in favor of a move to San Siro.

However, the Nerazzurri must first make room for the second striker by offloading Arnautovic.

Yet, the 35-year-old has no intention to leave Appiano Gentile. The Austrian veteran has reportedly rejected all offers that came his way, snubbing the likes of Fiorentina, Besiktas and Galatasaray.

The same source also provides a roundup of the latest news regarding Inter Milan.

As we reported yesterday, Simone Inzaghi still hasn’t found a full agreement with the club over a contract extension. That is due to two main issues related to his salary and the length of the new deal.

But while the Italian coach is expected to put pen to paper eventually, Denzel Dumfries’ situation remains more complex.

In case the Dutch wingback doesn’t extend his contract, Inter have identified Bologna’s Dan Ndoye as the ideal replacement. The alternatives are Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and AZ Alkmaar’s Yukinari Sugawara.

Finally, Valentin Carboni earned himself several suitors following his impressive campaign on loan at Monza.

The Nerazzurri could sell the teenager to raise transfer funds, with Atalanta and Brighton emerging as possible suitors.