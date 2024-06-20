Inter Milan Looking To Rejuvenate The Backline By Snapping Up Sampdoria & Real Betis Teenagers

Inter Milan aim to build for the future by signing two promising young defenders in the shape of Giovanni Leoni and Alex Perez.

According to Tuttosport via FcInterNews, the Italian champions are working to poach the signatures of the two teenagers.

Leoni is a 17-year-old centre-back who started his career at Padova before joining Sampdoria in February.

The youngster immediately cemented himself as a regular starter at the back in Andrea Pirlo’s formation.

The Blucerchiati initially signed him on loan but have recently made his move permanent. They only spent less than 2 million euros to secure his services.

However, Inter are facing competition from Juventus and Napoli for Leoni’s signature.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri are willing to splash a figure between 3 and 4 million to put the deal over the line.

Moreover, Inter wouldn’t mind keeping the Italian on loan at Sampdoria for another year. This would allow him to garner further experience while plying his trade in Serie B.

The Nerazzurri share a good rapport with the Ligurian club. Inter youngsters Sebastiano Esposito and Filip Stankovic spent this campaign on loan at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Inter Milan Targeting Moves For Giovanni Leoni & Alex Perez

As for Perez, Inter would like to immediately add him to their Primavera ranks, explains Tuttosport.

The 18-year-old is also a central defender. He started his career at Rayo Vallecano before moving to Real Betis in 2022.

He has been climbing the ranks at the Andalusian club and currently plays for their second team.

The Spaniard’s contract with Betis will expire in June 2025. Therefore, the Nerazzurri would like to pounce on the situation and secure an agreement with the La Liga side on a discount.

The Italian champions are reportedly looking to sign Perez on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.