Inter Milan Looking To Offload Ex West Ham United Veteran In Bundesliga

Inter Milan are looking for a market for striker Marko Arnautovic in the Bundesliga this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Nerazzurri see the German top flight as a viable destination for the veteran former West Ham United striker.

Questions remain about the future of Arnautovic at Inter.

The 35-year-old Austrian international is under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of next June.

Arnautovic joined Inter from Bologna last summer. And he signed a two-year contract.

However, reports Tuttosport, Inter are keen to find a new club for Arnautovic already.

The Austrian more or less performed the role that he was meant to last season. He was the backup striker, and gave the team an alternative profile in attack as a more physical presence.

But Inter are keen to move on, Tuttosport anticipate.

The Nerazzurri want to sign a younger forward with a different profile. Albert Gudmundsson is the player they are aiming for.

But selling Arnautovic this summer would be easier said than done.

There are three key reasons why this is the case. Firstly, the Austrian’s age – he will turn 36 midway through next season.

Then, there are the matters of both wages and a transfer fee.

Arnautovic is on relatively high wages at Inter.

Moreover, the Nerazzurri will still expect a decent fee for the former West Ham and Stoke City veteran.

Inter did invest a decent amount into the fee for Arnautovic last summer.

Accordingly, the Austrian is still amortized for in the region of €5 million for next season in the Nerazzurri’s books.

But according to Tuttosport, Inter have an idea on where they could sell Arnautovic.

The newspaper report that Inter are looking to the Bundesliga, where the 35-year-old has already had a spell with Werder Bremen in the past.