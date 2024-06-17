Inter Milan Will Loan Out Italy U21 Striker This Summer – No Permanent Sale

Inter Milan will loan out striker Francesco Pio Esposito this summer rather than selling him on a permanent basis.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Cagliari and Genoa are keen on the 18-year-old’s signature.

Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito got his first experience in senior football last season.

The 18-year-old came through the youth ranks at Inter. He had starred for the Primavera or Under-19 team in the season prior to last.

Pio Esposito may have only scored three goals for Spezia last campaign.

However, the teenage striker impressed with his overall performances for the Ligurian side.

The Gazzetta note that Pio Esposito has even earned comparisons to former Inter, Roma, and Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, in terms of his combination of size, physicality, and technical ability.

Inter Milan Won’t Sell Francesco Pio Esposito This Summer

According to the Gazzetta, Inter would have no intention of losing Pio Esposito for good this summer.

The Nerazzurri still see the 18-eyar-old striker as having significant potential for growth.

However, it is also not as though Pio Esposito has a place in Inter’s first team squad for next season.

Therefore, the plan will be to loan the Italy Under-21 international out. Then, he can continue to receive regular playing time and keep on his present trajectory.

According to the Gazzetta, there is interest from clubs in the top flight in Pio Esposito’s signature.

Cagliari would be keen to give the 18-year-old his first Serie A experience.

Meanwhile, Genoa are also targeting Pio Esposito.

It is possible that the young striker could come into the negotiations between Inter and the Grifone for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

However, that would be tricky as Inter don’t want to lose Pio Esposito permanently. Therefore, the likes of Gaetano Oristanio, Martin Satriano, and Mattia Zanotti are likelier candidates in that regard.