Inter Milan Linked Roma Star Slams Door On Al-Nassr Move

Inter Milan-linked Roma forward Paulo Dybala has firmly turned down the prospect of a move to Al-Nassr this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the 30-year-old has zero intention of joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Saudi Pro League.

This summer, Dybala could be a player on the move.

The Argentine international joined Roma on a free transfer from Juventus two years ago.

And Dybala has enjoyed good form for the Giallorossi, at least when he has played. He has certainly been a prolific source of goals and assists for the team from the Italian capital.

But there is a sense that the marriage has not quite worked out.

On Dybala’s part, the former Juventus man has dropped out of the Argentina squad for the Copa America.

Meanwhile, for Roma, there is an impetus to move forward with a new project under Daniele De Rossi. A big name player on high wages like Dybala is not necessarily the perfect fit for that.

So Dybala has been linked with a move away from Roma.

A report yesterday suggested that Inter could revive their interest in the Argentine.

The Nerazzurri had worked to sign Dybala during the summer of 2021, from Juventus. He joined Roma instead.

But Inter CEO Beppe Marotta remains an admirer of the 30-year-old.

On the other hand, there may also be the possibility of a move outside of Europe.

According to Tuttosport, Al-Nassr have made an attempt to lure Dybala away. They have offered a three-year contract worth €20 million net per season.

This is the same club that has recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, as well as former Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

But according to Tuttosport, Dybala has made clear that he has zero intention of joining Al-Nasr.