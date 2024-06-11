Inter Milan Linked Brazil Star Not Hiding Ambitions: ‘I Hope To Play In Europe Soon’

Inter Milan Linked Brazil Star Not Hiding Ambitions: ‘I Hope To Play In Europe Soon’

Inter Milan linked Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento is not hiding his ambition to play for a European club soon.

Speaking in a press conference with the Brazilian national team, as reported by FCInterNews, the 24-year-old gave a clear signal about his future.

Bento has emerged as one of the outstanding young goalkeepers in Brazilian football.

That has earned the 24-year-old a place in the Brazil national team squad.

And it has also, inevitably, meant that there have been transfer links to teams in Europe.

Inter have been perhaps the team subject to the strongest links. The Nerazzurri have been chasing Bento for over a year now.

But on the other hand, there have also been links to other teams like Benfica and Chelsea.

This summer looks as thought it will be the decisive one for Bento. The Brazilian will make the move to a team in Europe.

However, what is less certain is which club will win the race for the young goalkeeper’s signature.

Inter Milan Target Bento Wants Move To Europe

Bento remarked that “For me, European football is different from Brazilian and South American football.”

“The best players in the world play in Europe,” the 24-year-old noted.

“Which means that European football is the best in the world.”

The Inter target didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that “I hope to play in European football soon.”

“If an offer comes in, I’ll think about it very carefully. I’ll think about the future.”

Bento also stressed the importance of playing time in making his decision about his next club.

“It’s through playing that you earn a spot in the national team,” he said.

“So if I leave Brazil, I want to keep playing so that I can keep my place with the national team,” the 24-year-old added.