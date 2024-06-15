Inter Milan Line Up Spezia & Red Bull Salzburg Stars As Replacements If Man United & Aston Villa Target Leaves

Inter Milan have lined up Spezia’s Emil Holm and Red Bull Salzburg as replacements for Denzel Dumfries if the Dutchman leaves the club.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

By and large, Inter are not planning to sell any regular starters this summer transfer window.

However, there is still one player who could be on his way. That is Denzel Dumfries.

The former PSV wingback is still on the same contract that he signed when he joined Inter in the summer of 2021.

That is a four-year contract, running until the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter want to either tie Dumfries down on a new deal or else sell him this summer. They would not want to risk losing the Dutchman on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Dumfries. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are eyeing the 28-year-old up as a potential reinforcement for the Champions League.

Inter would want around €25-30 million for Dumfries if they are to sell him.

Inter Line Up Holm & Dedic As Replacements If Dumfries Leaves

The Gazzetta report that Inter are hoping to keep hold of Dumfries.

However, everything will depend on the outcome of contract extension talks. Should the Dutchman not sign a new deal, the Nerazzurri won’t hesitate to cash in this summer.

And if Inter are to sell Dumfries, they will seek out a like-for-like replacement.

According to the Gazzetta, there are two players in particular who the Nerazzurri see as having the right profile – fast, explosive, and right-footed – to replace Dumfries.

One is Spezia wingback Emil Holm.

The Swede spent last season on loan at Atalanta. However, La Dea have not exercised a purchase option, so he’s back at Spezia – who are looking to sell him.

Then, there is also Red Bull Salzburg wingback Amar Dedic.

The Gazzetta note that Dedic is also a target for Napoli in the event that Giovanni Di Lorenzo leaves.