Inter Milan Line Up Genoa Star As Plan B If Talks For Brazil Keeper Fail

Inter Milan have lined up Genoa’s Josep Martinez as a major target in goal if talks for Athletico Paranaense’s Bento fall through.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

One of Inter’s main priorities for the summer transfer window is to sign a goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri’s plan is clear. They want to sign a young keeper who will initially be the backup to Yann Sommer in goal.

Then, after a season as the deputy to Sommer, the new keeper would be capable of inheriting the starting role.

And there is one profile in particular who Inter have made their main target in goal.

The Nerazzurri have been keen on Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento since last summer.

However, a deal for the 24-year-old may not be in reach for Inter financially.

That is because of the increasing interest in Bento from the Premier League.

Bento’s form has only attracted more suitors for the Brazilian. And that competition for the player’s signature has increased the price tag and complicate negotiations with Athletico.

Inter Ready To Move For Josep Martinez If Bento Talks Fall Through

Even if the talks for Bento were to fall through, however, the broad outline of Inter’s plan would remain the same in goal.

The Nerazzurri are targeting a young keeper who is capable of becoming the starter for years to come.

And the main alternative to Bento to have emerged is Genoa keeper Martinez.

The 25-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has enjoyed a very positive first season in Serie A with the Grifone.

Like Bento, Martinez would cost in the region of €20 million.

However, crucially, negotiations with Genoa would likely be easier for Inter.

The Grifone are another team in Serie A, and would be amenable to structuring a deal in a way that Inter would be able to accommodate.