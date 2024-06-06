Inter Milan Legend Praises New President’s Appointment: ‘He Was Already The Point Of Reference, Who Could Be Better?’

Legendary former Nerazzurri captain Beppe Bergomi feels that Beppe Marotta is the perfect appointment as Inter Milan President.

Speaking on Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, Bergomi noted that Marotta is “already the point of reference” behind the scenes for the Nerazzurri.

New Inter owners Oaktree Capital have gone with Marotta as the new club President.

The 67-year-old has been the CEO of Sport at the Nerazzurri for over five years. He arrived from Juventus in 2018.

And during his time at the club, Marotta has been the architect of Inter’s strategy in the transfer market.

Now, the veteran executive is also the club’s figurehead.

In that respect, Marotta takes the place of Steven Zhang. The departed President was more of a flag-bearer of previous Inter owners Suning.

Bergomi: Beppe Marotta The Perfect President Of Inter, “Already The Point Of Reference”

Marotta becoming the new club President further underlines something that was already quite clear about Oaktree’s plans for Inter.

The US fund want to keep things more or less going in the direction that they have been for several years.

Former Inter captain Bergomi commented that “Marotta was already a point of reference for the club.”

“Because the President Steven Zhang had remained in China for more than a year,” he noted.

“Therefore, both he and Antonello were the ones who headed up management of the club.”

“But the point of reference has always been Marotta,” Bergomi said.

“So who better than him to be the President of Inter?” the former defender continued.

“Doesn’t it only seem right to put at the head of Inter someone who knows football, knows the club, and knows his job?”

Marotta has already met extensively with representatives from Oaktree over the past couple weeks.

Now, the 67-year-old will guide Inter into their first transfer window under the new owners.