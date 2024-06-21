Inter Milan Legend Beppe Bergomi Disappointed With Italy Display Vs Spain: “I Exepcted A Different Match”

Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi was expecting a better showing from Italy who suffered a deserved defeat at the hands of Spain on Thursday night.

The Euro 2024 pitted the two old rivals in the same group, While they both managed to win their opening fixtures, only one European giant could have prevailed in the direct clash last night.

It was clear from the get-go that La Roja are operating on a whole different level. The Spaniards proved why they are the odds-on favorites to finish on top of Group B.

The Iberians dominated the action and would have scored a flurry of goals if it wasn’t for Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics.

But while no Spanish player managed to score, the red side eventually prevailed thanks to an unfortunate own-goal from Riccardo Calafiori.

For his part, Bergomi was hardly impressed by the Azzurri’s feeble display. The 1982 World Cup winner was expecting more aggression and tenacity from Luciano Spalletti’s men.

“I was expecting a different match, a more aggressive, more understanding national team with greater quality,” said the Nerazzurri icon in his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via FcInterNews.

“Instead, Spain put us in great difficulty from every point of view. Even where we thought we were strong.”

Beppe Bergomi Urges Italy To Change Their Style Of Play Following Underwhelming Display Vs Spain

The 60-year-old was also critical of Spalletti’s team selection and in-match substitutions.

“We needed something different in the second half. However, Spalletti made some conservative changes.

“For instance, Cambiaso is not an offensive winger, but rather a wingback. His entry was a defensive substitution.

“Therefore, this didn’t solve anything. I would have expected a change in formation.”

Hence, the legendary defender tips Spalletti to switch back to a three-man backline for the next clash.

“I think Spalletti should consider returning to a three-man defence, with a different midfield and a player closer to the centre-forward.”

Italy’s final group-stage fixture will be a decisive showdown against Croatia on Monday night.

The defending European champions would book their place in the Round of 16 with a victory over Luka Modric and co.

Moreover, a draw would likely be enough, as it would raise the Azzurrri’s tally to four points.

Even a defeat could see the European champions advance to the next round. However, they would have to rely on other results playing in their favor.