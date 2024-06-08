Inter Milan Legend Argues Italy Superstar ‘Hard To Replace’: ‘I’d Take Him To EURO 2024 Even If He’s Not At 100%”

Legendary former Inter Milan captain feels that Nicolo Barella should be in the Italy squad for EURO 2024 even if his fitness is a doubt.

Bergomi gave his thoughts on the Nerazzurri midfielder’s fitness speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

At the moment, Barella’s fitness is in some doubt.

The 27-year-old missed out on Italy’s first of two warmup friendlies against Turkey. He will also be out for their second friendly, against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The key question now is whether Barella will recover in time for the Euros themselves.

It’s not just a matter of whether or not the Inter midfielder is fit enough to be in the squad.

There is also the matter of match-fitness. Barella will not have either of the warmup matches in his legs, and may have a shortened amount of time in training.

Physically, technically, and tactically, Barella could be rusty.

And then there is the risk of the 27-year-old being rushed back to action for the tournament. This would certainly carry the risk of worsening his injury – a potential problem for both Italy and Inter.

In any event, there will be medical tests soon. The Italian FA have confirmed that there is some worry about Barella.

Bergomi: ‘I’d Take Nicolo Barella To EURO 2024, Even Not At 100%’

But for former Inter defender and 1982 World Cup winner with Italy Bergomi, Barella should still be in the squad.

“He’s a very hard player to replace,” the former Nerazzurri captain.

“Even if we have plenty of other great resources in midfield.”

Bergomi said that “Barella has personality.”

“He’s grown a lot in the last year in terms of his attitude. So much so that he’s become the vice-captain of Inter, and a point of reference for everyone.”

“I’m not sure what injury he has,” Bergomi noted.

“But if the player can make it to the second match of the Euros, I’d risk bringing him. Even if he’s not at 100%.”

“He’s fundamentally important to the system that we play,” Bergomi said.