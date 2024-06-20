Inter Milan Legend Argues: ‘I Don’t See A Future’ For Argentina Starlet At Inter With 3-5-2 Formation

Legendary former Inter Milan captain Beppe Bergomi feels that Valentin Carboni will struggle to fit into Inter Milan’s 3-5-2 shape.

Bergomi gave his thoughts on the prospects for the 19-year-old in the current Nerazzurri team on Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Carboni has shown over the last twelve months that he functions best as either an attacking right-winger or an attacking midfielder.

Neither of these are really roles that exist in Inter coach Simone Inzaghi’s system.

The coach has a clearly-defined idea of how he wants his team to play. There are two strikers, three midfielders, two wingbacks, and three central defenders.

The midfielders and wingbacks are expected to be versatile and contribute heavily on both sides of the ball. Therefore, Carboni is unlikely to play in those areas of the pitch.

Rather, the Argentine could try playing in the front two.

Inzaghi has shown a fair bit of versatility in the kinds of profiles he uses in the strike duo, at both Lazio and Inter.

Inter have a decision to make with Carboni’s future this summer.

The Nerazzurri could cash in on the Argentine while there is interest in signing him. Atalanta are reportedly keen.

And the Copa America will certainly be a showcase that could raise Carboni’s profile.

Naturally, the question of how Carboni would fit in within their squad will be important for Inter.

“Within the system that Inter play, I don’t see it working out for him,” said former Nerazzurri defender Bergomi.

“Considering how the team moves under Inzaghi, he’d struggle to find a role in the 3-5-2.”

“Maybe if there’s a change of formation behind the strikers in the future it could make sense,” Bergomi continued.

“But in the current Inter, I don’t see him fitting,” the 1982 World Cup winner said.

“But I also don’t know what the club’s plans are for the future.”