Inter Milan Keeping Tabs On Young Boca Juniors Goalkeeper

Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on Boca Juniors’ young goalkeeper Leandro Brey.

The Nerazzurri are always on the lookout for exciting young talent from all over the world, especially from South America.

According to a report in the Argentine press via FcInter1908, the Italian champions have identified Brey as a potential profile to bolster their goalkeeping department.

The 21-year-old started his career at Los Andes before making the move to Boca Juniors in February 2022.

He has also made 11 appearances for Argentine U23 since making his debut in October 2023.

The youngster made six appearances last season for the Buenos Aires giants. He managed to impress and earned himself several suitors in the Old Continent.

As the source explains, Inter are one of the clubs that are on the goalkeeper’s trail. The Italian champions have been made first contact with Boca to make their interest known.

Inter Milan Monitoring Boca Juniors Youngster Leandro Brey

At the moment, Yann Sommer remains Inter’s ultimate Number One, while the club is searching for a new understudy to replace Emil Audero who spent last season at Appiano Gentile on loan from Sampdoria.

Genoa’s Josep Martinez has emerged as the favorite candidate for the role. The Nerazzurri are currently looking to finalize an agreement for the 26-year-old Spaniard.

Moreover, the Nerazzurri will be looking to retain the services of Raffaele Di Gennaro as a third-choice goalkeeper. The management will activate their option to renew his contract.

On the other hand, the young Filip Stankovic has suitors in the shape of Empoli and Venezia, so he could embark on another loan stint.