Inter Milan keen to sell Denzel Dumfries but asking price remains a problem



With rumours circulating about Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Manchester United, speculation about a replacement right back is growing with equal alacrity.

Wan-Bissaka is reported to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and keen on a move back to London, with his former club Crystal Palace among those interested.

Diogo Dalot’s fine season at United, that earned him the Players’ Player of the Year award, means his job is safe in Manchester after himself having been linked with a transfer last summer.

At that time, and particularly the one before, one of the favourites to come in as United’s starting right back was Inter Milan star, Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries is thought to be a big favourite of Erik ten Hag, whose knowledge of football in the Netherlands gives him a predisposition toward Dutch players such as Dumfries, or those who ply their trade in the Eredivisie.

United are said to retain that interest now and recent reports have claimed that Donny van de Beek might be offered in part-exchange.

The bad news for United is that Dumfries’ asking price has not been reduced from what it was last summer even though he is moving into the last year of his contract at Inter, with no sign of any agreement over a new deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, “the idea, in fact, is to obtain at least between 25-30 million euros” for the player, exactly the same that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano mentioned 12 months ago.

The valuation is very ambitious for a 29 year old who is 12 months away from being a free agent, and “the fact is that, to date, only Aston Villa have actually stepped forward for Dumfries. And the Birmingham club, despite having qualified for the next Champions League, is certainly not top tier,” CdS note.

“In short, the Dutchman is not convinced, he would like something more.”

The big difference between now and last summer from United’s perspective is that Ten Hag is no longer calling the shots in terms of transfers.

Ineos are known to be looking for younger players they can bring on and Dumfries does not fit that bill. Indeed, it was reported in May that United have “cooled their interest” in him. On the other hand, if they can get the price down, being able to bring in a plug-and-play world class full back for a similar price to Wan-Bissaka, in principle, could be seen as good enough business to make an exception to their rule.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

