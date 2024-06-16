Inter Milan, Juventus & Torino Chasing €5M Rated Teenage Sampdoria Defender

Inter Milan, Juventus, and Torino are keen to sign teenager Sampdoria defender Giovanni Leoni this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, The newspaper report that Leoni will cost a fee of at least €5 million.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

Even if the Blucerchiati do not keep hold of the teenager, they can certainly sell him for a profit.

The Corriere report that Sampdoria should easily be able to sell Leoni for a fee triple what they paid by triggering the purchase option to make his loan deal from Padova a permanent spell.

Inter, Juventus & Torino Keen On Young Sampdoria Defender Giovanni Leoni

Now, the question is whether Sampdoria will keep hold of Leoni for another season as they take another run at promotion back to Serie A after remaining in the second division last season.

And the Corriere note that there are big clubs from the top flight keen on Leoni.

The newspaper report that all of Inter, Juventus, and Torino are admirers of the 17-year-old.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

Should Leoni get a move to a big club in Serie A this summer, it is not certain whether he would then go out on loan.

Leoni made a total of twelve appearances in Serie B last season for Sampdoria. These totalled 766 minutes on the pitch.

The teenager defender scored one goal for Andrea Pirlo’s team.