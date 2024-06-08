Inter Milan & Italy Star Faces Decisive Fitness Test To Determine Availability For Euro 2024 Opener, Italian Media Reveal

Italy are sweating on the fitness of Nicolo Barella, with the Inter Milan midfielder a doubt for their Euro 2024 opener next weekend.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the former Cagliari man is set to undergo tests today to determine his availability for the start of the tournament in Germany.

Barella has suffered a strain to his right thigh but the early signs suggest that his injury is not serious and his place in the squad for the competition is not in doubt.

However, he will undergo further examinations throughout today and over the coming days to establish whether coach Luciano Spalletti can call upon him for Italy’s opening match against Albania on Saturday.

An answer should become clear by the middle of the week, but if Barella is not available for selection it is expected that the Azzurri will turn to his Inter teammate Davide Frattesi instead.

Alternatively, Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante could step up and fill the void left by Barella’s absence.