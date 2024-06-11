Inter Milan & Italy Star: “Blocked My Sister On Social Media For Celebrating Juventus Coppa Italia Win”

Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi has revealed that he blocked his sister on social media for celebrating Juventus winning the Coppa Italia.

The 24-year-old talked about the conflict between his love for his family and the fact that his sister Chiara was dating Bianconeri midfielder Weston McKennie in an interview with La Repubblica, via FCInterNews.

Italian international Frattesi has been an Inter player for a year now.

The former Sassuolo midfielder has already formed a strong connection with the club, however.

Moments like Frattesi’s jubilant celebration after a late winner in a Serie A match against Hellas Verona in January helped to cement the bond between he and the Nerazzurri supporters.

Naturally, this has meant that Frattesi has also become more attuned to Inter’s greatest rivalries.

And there are few other teams with whom Inter have a sense of animosity to the same degree as Juventus.

The Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri have had many big clashes over the years.

From refereeing controversies to barbed comments by coaches and club directors to the fallout from the Calciopoli scandal, there is no shortage of bad blood in the Derby d’Italia rivalry.

Naturally, therefore, it is always bitter when supporters of one club have to watch the other lift a trophy.

This season just gone, Juventus had to watch as Inter won the Serie A title.

But the Bianconeri did get the last laugh in a certain sense. They lifted the Coppa Italia, a trophy that Inter had won in each of the previous two seasons.

And then, to make matters worse for Frattesi, his sister Chiara got involved in the celebrations.

Frattesi’s sister has been in a romantic relationship with Juventus and US international midfielder Weston McKennie.

So naturally, she joined in with McKennie as he celebrated winning his first trophy with the Bianconeri.

Frattesi admitted that “I blocked her on social media for four days.

“We like to make fun of each other,” the Inter midfielder said of the sibling relationship.

He also added that “The fact that she’s so high-profile and visible doesn’t bother me. Everyone has their own life, you can’t put anyone under a magnifying glass.”