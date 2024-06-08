Inter Milan Have Identified Lazio Goalkeeper As Long-Term Replacement For Yann Sommer

Inter Milan are set to prioritise bringing in a new goalkeeper in this summer’s transfer window, and have identified Lazio’s Christos Mandas as a target.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.it, new owners Oaktree Capital will focus on rejuvenating the playing squad with young players who have high potential and can develop at the club.

Mandas certainly fits the bill, with the 22-year-old impressing in his first season at Lazio after being signed for just €1 million last summer, and it is reported that the Aquile now value him at €15m.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is believed to be a fan of the Greek shot stopper, and would be eager to bring him to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as the search for a long-term replacement for veteran Yann Sommer intensifies.

Mandas has four years remaining on his contract in Rome though, and this may make bargaining his transfer fee more complex.

An alternative option is Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who would be more accessible due to his contract expiring in 2025.

Inter’s preferred choice was Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, but an impressive campaign in Brazil has seen his price tag exceed €20m and so the Nerazzurri will look elsewhere.