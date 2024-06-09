Inter Milan’s Hopes Of Landing Genoa Striker Dependent On Moving Outcasts On

Inter Milan’s attempts to sign Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson are being held up by an inability to move Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa on.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri will only be able to bring in another attacker if someone leaves, with the club unwilling to sanction a deal otherwise.

Coach Simone Inzaghi would be satisfied to retain Arnautovic next season due to his influence and impact in the dressing room, but hopes of landing Gudmundsson are dependent on the Austrian leaving.

It appears that Argentine international Correa has little future at the club regardless and Inter are keen to move him on this summer.

Meanwhile, consideration of the impact on the Champions League is also being taken into account, with Inter hoping to name five attackers in their squad list but likely to only be able to pick four.

As such, a solution could come in the form of bringing in a player who meets the home-grown status, so Inter could look to bring back Andrea Pinamonti or Federico Bonazzoli.