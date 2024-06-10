Inter Milan To Hold Key Contract Talks With Coach This Week

Inter Milan will hold potentially decisive contract extension talks with their coach Simone Inzaghi this week.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the next meeting with the coach’s agent will be between today and Wednesday.

Last week, Inter met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

That round of talks confirmed what was already clear: Inter and Inzaghi are on the same page, with the former Lazio coach wanting to stay.

However, last week’s meeting also made clear that there is work to be done on finding an agreement.

Inzaghi’s agent stressed that the talks are still at the “start” despite being “positive.”

The Gazzetta report that the talks are still open in terms of both wages and duration of Inzaghi’s deal.

As far as the duration of a new contract, the Gazzetta report that Inzaghi wants a two-year extension.

The 48-year-old’s current deal takes him to the end of next June. And rather than a one-year bumper deal, Inzaghi wants a new contract until the end of June 2027.

Inter have shown an openness to offering a longer-term extension.

Particularly with new owners Oaktree Capital wanting to send a message about their intentions of having a long-term project, Inter would be willing to tie Inzaghi down on a lengthier extension.

But there is also the possibility of another one-year extension which contains the option of a further season.

And in terms of wages, Inter are offering Inzaghi around €6.5 million net per season.

But the exact structure of the wages is something Inter and Inzaghi’s agent are yet to define. It could be linked to performances in European competitions.

In any event, the Gazzetta report, the next big meeting between Inter and Inzaghi’s agent will be this week.

The meeting could take place as early as today. And it shouldn’t happen any later than Wednesday.