Inter Milan & Genoa To Seal Transfer Of Ex RB Leipzig Star This Week

Inter Milan & Genoa To Seal Transfer Of Ex RB Leipzig Star This Week

Inter Milan and Genoa are set to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Josep Martinez this week.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Martinez is the player who Inter have settled on to sign as a new keeper.

The Nerazzurri have been aiming to sign a young goalkeeper as one of their main priorities this summer. Firstly, to back up Yann Sommer next season. And then to take over as the starter in the long term.

The Nerazzurri have also been monitoring other profiles.

Bento is a long-term target, although negotiations with Athletico Paranaense for the Brazilian international are tough.

Meanwhile, Inter have also been linked with Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A. And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen on Wednesday.

But at the moment, it is Martinez who Inter are pursuing.

The Nerazzurri are moving swiftly in talks with Genoa to try and sign the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

Inter Milan & Genoa To Seal Josep Martinez Deal This Week

According to the Gazzetta, Inter already have a full agreement with Martinez on personal terms.

The Spaniard is ready to sign a five-year deal until the end of June 2029 with the Nerazzurri.

This contract would see Martinez earn €1.5 million net in his first season, That amount would rise in subsequent seasons.

Martinez will be ready to push for the starting spot even in his first season, going head-to-head with former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach veteran Sommer.

Now, Inter must hammer out a deal with Genoa.

The Nerazzurri will be sending a player to the Grifone as part of the deal to lower the cash value.

Genoa have yet to decide who to sign in this respect. All of Gateano Oristanio, Martin Satriano, Francesco Pio Esposito, and Mattia Zanotti are options on the table.

Then the clubs must reach an agreement on the cash value of the deal.

Genoa want €18 million including the value of a player. Inter are pushing to lower it to €15 million.

But these are relatively minor matters.

The Gazzetta anticipate that the two clubs will meet this week. And they should finalize the agreement, with Martinez ready to become an Inter player soon.