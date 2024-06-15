Inter Milan & Genoa Inching Towards A Deal For Spain International

Inter Milan and Genoa are getting closer and closer to a deal for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the deal will be worth €12 million in cash plus a player going to Genoa.

It now looks to be fairly clear that Genoa’s Martinez is Inter’s top target in goal.

The Nerazzurri have also been monitoring other profiles.

Bento is a long-term target, although negotiations with Athletico Paranaense for the Brazilian international are tough.

Meanwhile, Inter have also been linked with Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A. And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen on Wednesday.

But at the moment, it is Martinez who Inter are most actively pursuing.

The Nerazzurri have already begun talks with Genoa to try and sign the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

Inter & Genoa Inching Towards Josep Martinez Transfer

Genoa gave Inter an initial asking price of €18 million for Martinez.

However, the Nerazzurri have managed to lower that in negotiations, through the offer of a player going the other way.

The Corriere report that the Nerazzurri should pay Genoa around €10 million plus €2 million in add-ons for Martinez.

Then, the clubs will have to work out a player to make the move in the opposite direction.

There are a few options in that regard.

One is striker Martin Satriano.

The Uruguayan has just finished a season on loan with Brest. And he is on the radar of a number of clubs, including Stuttgart and Valencia.

And Genoa are admirers of Satriano as well.

Meanwhile, Inter could also offer wingback Mattia Zanotti as part of a deal.

The 20-year-old – who came through Inter’s youth academy system – is another player who Genoa consider a potential target.

Then, two other players of interest to Genoa are Gaetano Oristanio and Francesco Pio Esposito.