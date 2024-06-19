Inter Milan & Genoa To Hold Decisive Talks For Ex RB Leipzig Star Within Next 48 Hours

Inter Milan and Genoa will hold the decisive talks to finalize a transfer of goalkeeper Josep Martinez within the next 48 hours.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the decisive matter will be deciding on a player going the other way.

Inter and Genoa have now been in negotiations for Martinez for over a week.

The Spaniard is the player who Inter have settled on as their long-term future in goal.

And talks with Genoa have progressed fairly smoothly.

The two clubs should be able to agree on a fee in between €15 million and €18 million for the former RB Leipzig shotstopper.

The transfer looks to be a question of “when” rather than “if.”

And according to Tuttosport, the “when” is not far away at all.

Inter & Genoa To Finalize Josep Martinez Transfer Within Next 48 Hours

According to Tuttosport, Genoa’s current priority has been to sort out the signing of striker Vitinha from Marseille.

But the Ligurian club more or less wrapped that up yesterday.

Therefore, Genoa are ready to turn their attention to their next big transfer of the summer.

That will be the sale of Martinez to Inter.

Tuttosport report that there will be a round of talks between Inter and Genoa within the next day or two. Those should be the decisive ones for sending Martinez to Inter.

The main thing that the two clubs must still decide upon is which Nerazzurri player will join the Grifone as part of the deal.

That will be key in lowering the cash fee that Inter pay for Martinez.

Genoa would like to sign attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio, whose loan with Cagliari has ended.

However, Tuttosport reports, the Ligurians could still decide to go for Martin Satriano instead.

They could see the Uruguayan striker as a potential replacement should they sell Caleb Ekuban.