Inter Milan & Genoa Change Track In Transfer Talks For Ex RB Leipzig Star

Inter Milan are ready to change their approach in negotiations with Genoa for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri could negotiate a straight cash deal for the Spaniard.

Over the last couple of weeks, Inter have been moving full speed ahead to sign Genoa keeper Martinez.

The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has been the player Inter have decided on to become their next goalkeeper.

And there is very nearly a complete agreement with Genoa.

The Nerazzurri and the Grifone have worked out a deal for Martinez that would see a player going the other way in order to lower the cash fee in the deal.

Attacking midfielder Oristanio is Geno’s top choice as far as a player to sign in the deal.

Inter have been aiming to push the Oristanio-plus-cash deal for Martinez over the line.

However, the interest of Venezia in signing Oristanio has kept the deal from happening.

With Oristanio’s prospective move to Genoa on hold, Inter cannot complete a deal for Martinez using the 22-year-old as a makeweight.

However, Tuttosport note, there are other pathways forward.

One would be to offer Genoa striker Martin Satriano as part of a cash-plus-player deal. This would keep the cash fee in the transfer around €10 million.

However, at the moment Genoa have three strikers in the form of Mateo Retegui, Vitinha, and Caleb Ekuban.

Therefore, signing a centre-forward like Satriano wouldn’t be the Ligurian club’s priority.

Alternatively, Tuttosport note, Inter could aim for a straight cash deal for Martinez.

In that case, the Nerazzurri and the Grifone would have to renegotiate terms.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport note, if Inter were to come into a cash windfall through a sale of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, they could turn their attention to Bento or Filip Jorgensen in goal.