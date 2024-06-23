Inter Milan Frustrated As €70M Rated Midfielder Opens Up To Bayern Munich Transfer

Inter Milan have been left frustrated as midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu appears to have opened up to the idea of a Bayern Munich transfer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Inter would want at least €70 million for the 30-year-old.

The last couple of days have seen a whirlwind of rumours linking Calhanoglu and Bayern.

The Gazzetta report that Inter have already turned down initial interest from the Bavarians in signing Calhanoglu.

As the newspaper reported yesterday, Bayern sounded out the idea of a move for the Turkish international last month. And at that time, Inter gave them a firm “hands off.”

However, the Gazzetta have made something of a u-turn.

The newspaper report that while Inter considered the matter closed after making their position clear to Bayern last month, behind the scenes things have developed – and not to the Nerazzurri’s liking.

Inter Milan Frustrated As Hakan Calhanoglu Opens Up To Bayern Munich Move

According to the Gazzetta, despite Inter’s decisive “no” to selling Calhanoglu, Bayern have also approached the player’s representatives in the meantime.

The newspaper report that there have been two meetings between Bayern and Calhanoglu’s agent Gordon Stipic. One in Turkey, and one in Germany.

And the Gazzetta report that Calhanoglu’s openness to joining the German giants emerged from those meetings.

Bayern are willing to offer the 30-year-old former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder a four-year contract worth €8 million net per season.

That would be up from the €6.5 million net per season that Calhanoglu earns at Inter. He signed his most recent Nerazzurri extension last summer.

It is not as though Calhanoglu has pushed for a transfer yet.

But Inter are aware that Bayern are working on making the move happen.

And from the Nerazzurri’s perspective, there is anger at the manner in which this has unfolded. They had not expected that Bayern would continue their advances after last month.

But Inter are also preparing for negotiations with the Bavarians.

The Gazzetta report that Inter would want a fee of at least €70 million for Calhanoglu.