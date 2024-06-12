Inter Milan & France Star Hails Ex Arsenal & Chelsea Veteran Ahead Of EURO 2024: ‘Source Of Inspiration For Me’

Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard feels that France teammate Olivier Giroud is a “great striker and person” and a “source of inspiration.”

Pavard spoke to French broadcaster Canal+ ahead of the Euros with France, via FCInterNews.

There is little doubt that France are one of the favourites at EURO 2024.

Part of the reason for this is that Les Bleus have built up a balance of youth and experience in their squad.

Inter defender Pavard is a player who is somewhere in the middle, it could be said.

Now 28 years of age, the former Bayern Munich and Stuttgart defender is in what is almost certainly his prime as a player.

When Pavard broke into the France team, however, he was still very young. He was part of the starting eleven that won the World Cup in 2018.

And Pavard needed the help of some of the older players in the France squad at that point.

Among the players who were at the core of the Les Bleus team then was former Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan striker Giroud.

Even now, at the age of 37, Giroud is part of the France squad. There is every chance that he will continue to start matches – but now as very much a veteran presence.

Benjamin Pavard Hails “Great Striker & Person” Olivier Giroud

Pavard has had plenty of experience with Giroud throughout the France international setup. But he even has memories of the striker from before then.

“I remember when I was young,” the Inter defender said. “I saw him play on television.”

“For me he’s always been a source of inspiration,” Pavard said of the outgoing Milan striker.

“Because he’s built himself, and he’s always known how to respond when he’s received criticism.”

“For me he’s a great striker,” Pavard said of Giroud. “And he’s also a great person.”

“He’s a source of inspiration for me in terms of his mentality.”