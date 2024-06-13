Inter Milan Finalize Signing Of Teenage Slovenia Sensation From Domzale

Inter Milan have finalized the signing of teenage Slovenian midfielder Luka Topalovic from Slovenian club Domzale.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inter’s summer transfer window is now underway.

The Nerazzurri will undoubtedly make signings for the first team. But there will also be the potential to invest in some younger players as well.

Inter have been aiming to bring in one or two players who may not reinforce the team for next season, but will have potential for the years to come.

Such players could spend a year or two playing with Inter’s Primavera, or Under-19, team. Alternatively, there would be the possibility of going out on loan for a season or two.

And now, the Nerazzurri are bringing in a player to reinforce their youth team ranks.

Inter Milan Finalize Deal For Luka Topalovic

Slovenian teenager Topalovic is one player who’s come onto Inter’s radar.

The Nerazzurri are not the only club to show an interest in the 18-year-old. Di Marzio reports that there are several clubs keen on Topalovic.

Topalovic only recently turned eighteen years of age. However, he has already been a regular in Domzela’s first team for several years.

Having made his first senior appearance for the Slovenian club in 2022, Topalovic has made a total of 51 appearances. He has scored three goals and made six assists for the club.

Topalovic has yet to win a cap for Slovenia’s senior team.

However, the 18-year-old has been a regular at various youth team levels, up to Under-19.

Slovenia is also the nationality of former Inter captain Samir Handanovic, who retired from football last summer.

Inter have been working to sign Topalovic for some weeks.

And now, the Corriere, the Nerazzurri have an agreement in hand. They are right on the verge of making the move official.

The Corriere report that Topalovic will begin life at Inter by playing with the club’s Primavera or Under-19 side.